NOPD: Officer and suspect involved in shootout in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – An NOPD officer got into a shootout in Algiers over the weekend with a suspect who was later arrested in Jefferson Parish.

The situation began around 4 a.m. on June 27 when officers got a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Texas Drive.

Responding officers heard “multiple shots” from a vehicle on the scene. When an officer approached the vehicle, shots rang out, and the officer returned fire, according to the NOPD.

The suspect fled the scene after the shootout. The officer requested permission to pursue the vehicle, and a supervisor gave authorization.

The driver eventually crashed the vehicle in Westwego and was taken into custody by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation.