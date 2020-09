NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a possible bomb threat in the Broadmoor area.

Initial reports from officer say that there is a live hand grenade inside of a home in the 4100 block of Walmsley Avenue.

The NOPD and FBI Bomb Squad is on scene to retrieve the device.

The block between Gayoso Street, S. Dupre Street and General Pershing is currently closed off to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.