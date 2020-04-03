NOPD mourns the loss of Reserve Captain Raymond Boseman

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD mourns the passing of Reserve Division Captain Raymond Boseman, who passed away on March 31, at the age of 78.

Boseman was commissioned as an NOPD Reserve Officer on April 15, 1984, serving for more than 35 years and rising to the rank of captain. During his NOPD career, Boseman worked numerous events including Super Bowls, college football and baseball national championships, Mardi Gras parades, marathons and music concerts.

He also created and commanded the all-important Poydras and St Charles Mardi Gras Corridor Traffic Plan, which insured citizens, visitors and emergency personnel had a safe and reliable point to traverse the routes.

His team – consisting of reserve officers, civilian volunteers and reserve police recruits – received high praise from the NOPD and City officials for consistent flawless and efficient work each year. Additionally, Boseman received the Outstanding Service Award while serving as a sergeant in 2003 and as a lieutenant in 2011.

One of Boseman’s favorite details was working in the parking garage at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, where he allowed New Orleans Saints players in and out of the games for many years. He also enjoyed working the annual Doll and Toy Fund event, as he himself once received toys from the same drive as a child.

A former music teacher, Boseman’s musical talents allowed him to travel the world singing with the Moses Hogan Chorale, including performances at the famed Opera House in Sydney, Australia and at Sully-sur-Loire Castle in France. He also performed with the famed Mormon Tabernacle Choir for a special event. Locally, Boseman performed with the New Orleans City Opera in productions of “Porgy and Bess” and “Cavalleria Rusticana,” as well as in other special events.

He also enjoyed photography and golf in his spare time, and was a member of many social organizations including the Prince Hall Masons and Phoenix Lodge #226.

A graduate of Woodson Elementary School and Booker T. Washington High School, Boseman attended Dillard University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in music. He taught music before working for the Social Security Department and, later, the U.S. Customs Services, from which he retired.

The son of the late Devance Boseman Sr. and Lettie L. Jones Boseman, he is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sybil Kelly Boseman; two children, Raymond Kelly Boseman and Danielle Boseman Maxwell; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren, two sisters, a brother in law and sister in law. He is preceded in death by his seven siblings.

“The NOPD extends its condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Capt. Boseman and offer thanks for his many years of dedicated service to the NOPD and to the City of New Orleans,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “He was an exemplary member of our NOPD family. He will be missed greatly by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

A memorial service for Boseman will be held at a later date.