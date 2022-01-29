NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a fatal crash that claimed the life of a male motorist at the intersection of Morrison and Downman roads late Friday night.

According to an NOPD report, Seventh District officers responded at 10:19 p.m. to the location of the incident after the victim drove his pewter-colored Infiniti sedan westbound on Morrison Road off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and declared dead on the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will officially identify the victim in this incident upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.