NOPD: Missing teen last seen in white SUV on Prentiss Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a juvenile reported as missing since Monday night.

Drayanna Johnson

Drayanna Johnson was last seen by her mother on April 19 at about 8 p.m. in the 2600 block of Prentiss Avenue. The 17-year-old left the area in a white SUV headed to her father’s house.

NOPD reports the SUV could have been a rideshare vehicle.

Johnson never arrived and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Drayanna Johnson is asked to call Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.