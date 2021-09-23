NOPD: Missing 14-year-old last seen near St.Bernard area

On Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department released a press release seeking help from the locating 14-year-old Kendal Hudson

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department released a press release seeking help from the locating 14-year-old Kendal Hudson.

He was last seen at the intersection of Duplessis and Caton streets.

According to police, Hudson was reportedly traveling in an automobile with his mother. While stopped at the intersection of Duplessis and Caton streets, Hudson reportedly opened the rear passenger door and exited the vehicle. Hudson’s mother went to the NOPD Third District station for assistance. When she returned, Hudson was not at the location.

Hudson was last seen wearing a red school uniform shirt, red sweater, black pants, white shoes, a blue visor, and a green backpack.

Anyone with additional information on Kendal Hudson’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.