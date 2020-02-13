NOPD: Mid-City shoplifter pulls knife on store employee

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two women who were caught attempting to steal from a Mid-City store.



The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. on February 12 at the Rainbow Clothing Store in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue, according to initial reports by the NOPD.



A store employee observed two women placing items that they had not paid for into a bag.



When the employee approached the two women, one of the women pulled out a knife. The employee backed off and called 911.



The two women fled the scene. No further details have been released.