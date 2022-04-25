NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide Monday night.

According to NOPD, a fatal stabbing took place in the 2100 block of Julia Street. The violent crime took the life of a 44-year-old man.

Reports show that when officers arrived at the location they found the victim with multiple stab wounds to his body.

EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will officially identify the victim and determine the cause of death, upon completion of the autopsy and notification of the family.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free at 1-877-903-7867.