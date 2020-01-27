NOPD: Man shot to death on Washington Avenue

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating the shooting death of a man near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Dryades Street.

Officers were called to the intersection around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, officers say that they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound .

He was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

There are no further details available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Homicide Detective Thaddeus Ramsey at 504-658-5300.

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.