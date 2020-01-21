NOPD: 70-year-old man shot to death inside of Treasure Street home

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the 1600 block of Treasure Street.

Investigators say that officers responded to a shooting call at that location around 8:00 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived on the scene, they found that someone had broken into a home at that location and shot 70-year-old Lloyd Vanderhorst.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the NOPD Homicide Unit at (504) 658-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.