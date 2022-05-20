NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday morning, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide in Treme.

According to NOPD, the incident happened shortly after 6:30 a.m., in the 2300 block of Governor Nicholls Street.

Reports show first district officers responded to a call of a shooting and upon their arrival, officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his body.

Emergency Medical Technicians arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

The Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Detective Jamaane Roy is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll-free 1-877-903-7867.