NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday evening, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that happened in the French Quarter.
According to NOPD, an aggravated battery by shooting happened in the 600 block of Esplanade Avenue.
Reports show that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
