NOPD: Man never returned from test ride on $1,400 bicycle

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who allegedly took a bicycle out for a test ride and never returned.

The unidentified man entered the New Orleans Bike Board Shop in the 8100 block of Oak Street on January 30 and asked to test ride a bike. However, after leaving the store on the bike, the man never returned, according to the NOPD.

The bike in question is valued at $1,400.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the pictured subject, and/or the whereabouts of the pictured bicycle is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News