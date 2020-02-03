NOPD: Man never returned from test ride on $1,400 bicycle

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who allegedly took a bicycle out for a test ride and never returned.



The unidentified man entered the New Orleans Bike Board Shop in the 8100 block of Oak Street on January 30 and asked to test ride a bike. However, after leaving the store on the bike, the man never returned, according to the NOPD.



The bike in question is valued at $1,400.



Anyone with information regarding the identity of the pictured subject, and/or the whereabouts of the pictured bicycle is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.