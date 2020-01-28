NOPD: Man follows woman in Marigny, snatches her bag on Royal St.

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who they followed a woman in the Marigny before snatching her bag and running away.



The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Royal Street just before 9:15 p.m. on January 27, according to the NOPD.



The unidentified suspect began following the woman in the 600 block of Frenchman Street until he caught up with her on Royal, where he grabbed her bag and fled.



Anyone with information regarding this incident, and/or the identity of the pictured subject is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.