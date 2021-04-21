NOPD: Man fatally shot near Musicians’ Village

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 4000 block of North Galvez Street that claimed the life of one victim on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:39 p.m., officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the location.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim having sustained a gunshot wound(s). The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

Homicide Detective Brett Mathis is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.