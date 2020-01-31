NOPD: Man attempting to buy 2 cell phones robbed at gunpoint on Lakeshore Drive

NEW ORLEANS – A 24-year-old man attempting to complete a purchase he set up through an app was robbed at gunpoint on Lakeshore Drive last night.



The armed robbery occurred just before 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Lakeshore, according to initial reports by the NOPD.



The victim used an app to arrange to meet a man selling two cell phones. Instead of completing the sale, however, the man pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the victim if he didn’t hand over his money.



The victim handed over his property, and the suspect fled down Lakeshore Drive.



No further information has been released by the NOPD.

