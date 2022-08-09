NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the Broadmoor area after a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The incident was called in just after 12:40 p.m.

According to the NOPD, officers responded to the corner of South Claiborne Avenue and Toledano Street Tuesday after being alerted. The victim’s condition is not known.

The NOPD is in the process of collecting evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive. No further details are available at this time but anyone with information can call NOPD Second District Officers at (504)658-6020.