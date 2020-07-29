NOPD: Man and woman wanted for questioning in homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking to locate two individuals identified as persons of interest for questioning in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on June 6, 2020 in the 500 block of South Dupre Street.

On Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 4:09 am, there was a physical altercation outside of a restaurant in the block that resulted in the death by stabbing of one individual.

The pictured individuals, identified as 30-year-old William Ramirez and 31-year-old Holly Michelle Ziegel, were learned to have be involved in the altercation.

The listed subjects are not wanted for arrest at this time. However, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives wish to question them regarding the incident.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the location of the pictured persons of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Stephanie Gray at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.