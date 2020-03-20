NOPD: Man and woman found shot in Algiers neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the 3400 block of Garden Oaks Drive.

According to Investigators, Officers got a call of a shooting at that location around 1:40 A.M. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman who had both been shot. They were both taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

This incident remains under investigation. If you have any information that can help police solve this crime, call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.