NOPD makes significant drug and gun arrests in the 7th District

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lange, Tate, Marco, Samuel

NEW ORLEANS – On February 24 and 25, the NOPD arrested four male suspects and seized a substantial amount of weapons and illegal drugs.

NOPD Seventh District detectives arrested:

  • 39-year-old Terrance Lange
  • 33-year-old James Tate
  • 39-year-old Terrance Marco
  • 33-year-old Corey Samuel

All four arrested were made in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

A search of the location yielded multiple firearms and narcotics, along with items commonly used in the distribution of illegal narcotics. In total, the following items were seized in these arrests:

  • Two assault rifles with fully loaded 30-round magazines
  • One handgun with a fully loaded extended magazine (gun was reported stolen out of St. Bernard Parish)
  • One handgun with a loaded magazine
  • A total of 312 grams of cocaine
  • A total of 11 grams of marijuana
  • One digital scale

The suspects were arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on the following respective charges:

  • Lange was booked with illegal possession of a stolen firearm and illegal possession of a firearm.
  • Tate was booked with felon in possession of a firearm (two counts), possession of cocaine, possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm while in the presence of illegal narcotics, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Marco was booked with illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of illegal narcotics.
  • Samuel was booked with illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of illegal narcotics, possession of marijuana.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News