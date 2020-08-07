NOPD makes second arrest in Duncan Plaza shooting near protest

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, the NOPD announced that a second arrest has been made in connection with the shooting of a woman in Duncan Plaza.

According to the NOPD, 20-year-old Taja Reaux turned hereslf in on Friday morning.

The June 11 shooting caused quite a stir, as it happened directly across the street from a “defund the police protest.”

On June 17, the New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of 22-year-old Yasmeen Webb. Webb was arrested as an accessory to aggravated battery by shooting, for the incident in the plaza.