NOPD makes arrest after fatal shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a man in connection with a shooting an Algiers yesterday afternoon.

Thirty-three-year-old Justin Lambert has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after a fatal shooting in the 2900 block of Preston Place just after 2:30 p.m. on May 31, according to the NOPD.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire in the area found an adult man lying in the driveway of a home. He had been shot in the chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short investigation revealed Lambert as the main suspect, according to the NOPD. He was quickly located and arrested.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Maggie McCourt at (504) 658-5300.