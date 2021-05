NEW ORLEANS — Initial reports show at least nine people were injured in this multi-vehicle accident.

The collision happened near the intersection of N. Robertson Street and Clouet Street.

NOEMS Car Crash – May 7 2021

New Orleans EMS, NOFD, and NOPD are all on the scene, and are urging drivers to avoid the area.

Please avoid the area between Franklin Ave and Clouet St along N Robertson in the #Upper9thWard as public safety agencies respond to a major crash. pic.twitter.com/keYLrRUOa1 — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) May 7, 2021