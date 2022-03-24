NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in locating a person of interest involved in a cutting investigation.

According to police, on March 21, 2022, in the 700 block of Convention Center Boulevard around 3 p.m., an unknown perpetrator approached two victims and asked for money.

After the suspect asked for money, they reportedly slashed a male victim’s hand.

The victims stated they believed the perpetrator was a homeless male.

The pictured person was observed on surveillance video fleeing the scene. He is not currently wanted on criminal charges. However, NOPD Eighth District detectives wish to locate and interview him.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.