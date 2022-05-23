NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, the New Orleans Police Department requested assistance to locate a missing teenager.

According to NOPD, 14-year-old Morgan Lipps was reported missing on May 22, 2022.

Reports show Morgan Lipps’ mother last saw her leaving their residence in the 3600 block of Conti Street.

Police reports show that Morgan stole a black 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Louisiana plate YZN223.

Morgan has not been seen or heard from since according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information or knows the whereabouts of Morgan Lipps or the Chevrolet Tahoe is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.