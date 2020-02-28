NOPD looking for woman accused of burglarizing NOPD vehicle

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has issued a warrant for a woman they say burglarized a parked NOPD vehicle last November.

Thirty-year-old Krischelle James is wanted on charges of simple burglary of an automobile. According to the NOPD, James broke into a marked NOPD Chevrolet Tahoe that was parked in the 3800 block of Copernicus Street between the hours of 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. on November 7, 2019.

It remains unclear what, if anything, was taken from the NOPD vehicle during the burglary.

Anyone with information on this incident on James’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.