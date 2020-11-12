NOPD looking for trio of armed robbers in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for three armed robbery suspects who attacked and carjacked a man in New Orleans East yesterday.

The trio approached the man while he was working in his driveway in the 13000 block of Williwbrook Drive on November 11, according to the NOPD.

Approaching with guns drawn, the three suspects ordered the man to hand over the keys to his vehicle. When he refused, the robbers began beating the man with their handguns.

The robbers then grabbed the victim’s keys and took off in his vehicle. The victim suffered multiple contusions and lacerations to the head during the violent attack, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.