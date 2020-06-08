NOPD looking for teen they say struck and dragged woman with vehicle while stealing it

Antoine Shields

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a teenager they say ran over a woman during a domestic dispute.

Eighteen-year-old Antoine Shields is wanted on domestic aggravated battery charges after a May 30 incident in the 3500 block of Timber Wolf Lane.

The victim told police Shields was attempting to take her vehicle without permission. When the victim attempted to pull Shields from the vehicle, he put the vehicle in reverse and struck her, according to the NOPD.

Shields continued to reverse after the victim was knocked to the ground, dragging her for a distance.

Anyone with information that can help Fourth District detectives locate Antoine Shields should call (504) 658-6040, or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.