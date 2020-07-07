NOPD looking for suspect in N.O. East aggravated assault

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a 62-year-old man they say was involved in an aggravated assault in New Orleans East.

The assault took place on June 23 in the 1500 block of Chef Menteur Highway, according to the NOPD.

Investigators say Mark Powers has been identified as the primary suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Powers is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.