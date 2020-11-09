NOPD looking for suspect accused of exposing himself in the Warehouse District

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man police say exposed himself to two women in the Warehouse District.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Julia and Constance Streets on October 16, according to the NOPD. Thirty-eight-year-old Stephen Turner allegedly exposed his genitals to the two victims at that location.

Turner will be charged with two counts of obscenity when located, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.