NOPD looking for stolen remote-controlled truck

Emphasis added by the NOPD to show distinctive reinforcing tape.

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen remote control truck.

The remote-controlled truck was stolen from a vehicle around 3:15 p.m. on April 21, according to the NOPD.

The owner of the remote-controlled truck checked his parked car after the car’s alarm went off and found that the Traxxas Stampede 4X4 VXL truck was missing. The truck’s remote control had also been taken.

The owner made several after-market modifications to the truck including the use of reinforcement tape, according to the NOPD.. The truck is valued at approximately $600.

Anyone with information regarding the location of the stolen property or the identity of the thief is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-822-903-STOP.