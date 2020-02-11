NOPD looking for missing woman last seen at University Medical Center

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is asking the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since she left University Medical Center more than two weeks ago.

Twenty-eight-year-old Dylan Yancey left the hospital on January 24, 2020. Yancey’s mother said she last had contact with Yancey on January 9.

Yancey is 5’5″ tall with a thin frame, reddish brown hair, and tattoos on both arms, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dylan Yancey is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.