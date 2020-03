Randal “Randy” Robinson

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who hasn’t been seen since March 8.

Fifty-year-old Randal “Randy” Robinson was last seen around 12:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of North Rampart Street. Hours later, Robinson sent a text message at about 4:40 a.m.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since that time, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Randal Robinson is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050.