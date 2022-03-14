NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On March 13, 2022, the New Orleans Police Department reported 30-year-old Sanjana Kukreti missing.

According to NOPD, Kukreti was with the person who reported her missing around 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. in the 700 block of Saint Peters Street when the two became separated.

Kukreti did not return to the lodging the two had in the city and has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Kukreti was last observed wearing a gold top, black skirt, black stockings, and brown and black shoes. She was also wearing a brown jacket.

Anyone with additional information on Sajana Kukreti’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.