NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 10-year-old girl that was reported missing on March 25, 2022.

According to investigators, Syn’I Adora Lee was last seen by her mother.

Reports say that the mother saw Syn’I Adora Lee climbing out of her bedroom window and leaving their residence.

Syn’I has not been seen or heard from since.

If you have any information or can locate Syn’I Lee, please contact the First District at (504) 658-6010 or anonymously to CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111 or toll free 1-877-903-7867.