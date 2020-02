NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man they say stole a motorcycle from the second floor of the Harrah’s Casino parking garage.



Thirty-four-year-old James Russell Davis allegedly stole a 2014 Honda Interceptor motorcycle on January 15, according to the NOPD.



Davis faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle.





Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.