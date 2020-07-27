Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

NOPD looking for man who allegedly shot up Brother’s Mart after being told to put on a mask

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man they say opened fire inside a convenience store after employees told him he had to wear a mask.

The unidentified man entered the Brother’s Mart in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue just before 11:45 p.m. on July 26, according to the NOPD.

The unmasked man became enraged when store employees told him he had to put on a mask. Moments after storming out, the man returned with a gun in his hand.

He fired several rounds into the store and then fled the scene in a black Buick sedan, according to the NOPD.

No injuries have been reported in connection to the aggravated assault.

Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or the whereabouts of the subject is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

