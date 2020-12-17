NOPD looking for man accused of committing ‘unnatural sexual acts’ with 2 horses

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man they say broke into a stable in City Park and “committed unnatural sex acts” with two horses.

The unidentified man entered the stable in the 1000 block of Filmore Avenue around 2:15 a.m. on December 15. He proceeded to commit unspecified sex acts with two of the horses, according to police.

One of the horses belongs to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to OPSO General Counsel Blake Arcuri.

“I can confirm we were notified of an incident involving an OPSO horse assigned to the Mounted Division,” Arcuri said. “The New Orleans Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation into the matter.”

The NOPD released still images from surveillance video showing the suspect wearing a striped shirt and a medical mask pulled down below his chin. The suspect has a distinctive tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the suspect is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.