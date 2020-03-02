NOPD looking for 5 men after shots fired during Uptown vehicle break ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The NOPD is looking for five burglars who opened fire on a man who interrupted them while they were breaking into vehicles Uptown.

The five unidentified burglars were recorded on home surveillance video as they targeted parked vehicles near the intersection of Jena and Danneel Streets just before 5:30 a.m. on March 1.

The men can be seen on the video casually and methodically working their way from vehicle to vehicle. The group seems to divide up easily, with several men handing flashlights and other objects back and forth as they are needed.

One man is seen arriving on the scene carrying sneakers, while another goes headfirst through a car's window, his legs wiggling in the air as he searches for valuables. Most of the burglars wear hooded sweatshirts with the hoods pulled over their heads.

Soon after the alarm on one of the vehicles begins to go off, a resident can be seen approaching the group of burglars. One burglar, who appears to stand about 6'0" with a slim build, pulls out a handgun and fires several shots.

The victim was not struck by the gunfire. The suspects are wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identities of the subjects is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.