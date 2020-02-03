NOPD looking for 2 women accused of using self checkout to steal from Algiers store

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two women who are suspected of using a store’s self checkout to defraud the business.



Twenty-three-year-old Tiana Bell and 21-year-old Gabriel Daniels are both wanted for theft by embezzlement, according to the NOPD.



Both women frequently used the self checkout at a business in the 3000 block of Holiday Drive to return items from the store. The pair would refund the money to their personal debit cards and then leave the store with the merchandise without paying, according to police.



Anyone with information regarding the location of Tiana Bell and Gabriel Daniels is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.