NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department kicked off its Citizens Police Academy for 2023 on Saturday, Aug. 12.

NOPD officials said the first day of class began at 10 a.m. with 27 participants.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Interim NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork and Crimestoppers President Darlene Cusanza were in attendance to welcome the participants into the program.

The program will teach participants about community policing, patrol duties, new technology the NOPD is utilizing and specialized divisions over a seven-week period, according to NOPD officials.

They also said the Citizens Police Academy will offer participants “an insiders’ perspective on the NOPD and the criminal justice system, in a fun and interactive setting that includes virtual training.”

