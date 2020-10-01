NOPD issues arrest warrant for 2 men for Bywater murder

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has issued arrest warrants for two men who are currently behind bars in St. Tammany Parish for a murder in the Bywater neighborhood last month.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dylan Craddock and 32-year-old Cody Matthews are wanted for a fatal shooting in the 4400 block of Dauphine Street on August 23, according to the NOPD.

Both men were arrested by the Slidell Police Department in September and are currently in the St. Tammany Parish jail.

Craddock was arrested on September 30 and charged with illegal possession of a firearm by someone with domestic violence conviction, according to jail records. Matthews was arrested on September 5 on charges of attempted first degree murder, second degree kidnapping, and for carrying a concealed weapon.

Neither men are eligible for release. Both face charges of second-degree murder in the New Orleans murder case.