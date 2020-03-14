NOPD investigating woman found shot to death inside the trunk of her car

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD is investigating a homicide that was discovered near the intersection of Robin Hood Drive and Will Stutley Drive.

On March 13, around 4:39 p.m., Seventh district officers responded to a call of a silver vehicle parked on the street. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive adult female inside of the trunk of the vehicle.

The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound(s) and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.



The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and the official cause of death, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.



If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Homicide Detective Michael Young at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.