NOPD investigating Virgilian Street homicide

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday night, in the 6900 block of Virgilian Street.

Aourn 9:54 p.m. on July 21, officers in the Seventh District responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 60-year-old male victim inside the residence suffering from apparent multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering information that will help them identify a person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

Detective Sasha Tousant of the Homicide Unit is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300.

Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.