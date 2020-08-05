NOPD investigating string of vehicle robberies near Bayou St. John

NEW ORLEANS – Residents along North Dupre Street in the Bayou St. John neighborhood woke up to smashed glass and ransacked vehicles this morning.

A string of vehicles parked along the 1200 block of Dupre were targeted overnight. Windows were broken and the vehicles were rummaged through, according to neighbors on the scene this morning.

NOPD officers were investigating on the scene around 8:15 a.m. Initial reports indicate that several other parked vehicles were targeted on neighboring streets.

Surveillance videos of the suspect or suspects have not been released.