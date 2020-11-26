NOPD investigating stabbing and shooting at same location, on Thanksgiving morning

NEW ORLEANS – On Thanksgiving morning, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating an incident in the Fifth District.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Tricou Street around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim suffering from a stabbing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Additionally, a female victim suffering from stab wounds and a male victim suffering with a gunshot wound were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.