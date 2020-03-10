NOPD investigating shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in Algiers.

Investigators say that officers got a call of a shooting around 9:00 p.m. in the 5000 block of Woodland Drive. When they arrived on the scene, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital by EMS in unknown condition.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting or any other crime, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111