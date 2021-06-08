NOPD investigating homicide by stabbing on N. Dorgenois Street

NEW ORLEANS — On Tuesday morning, the NOPD began investigating a homicide.

Police responded to the 1500 block of N. Dorgenois Street, in the Bayou St. John area.

Upon arrival, Detectives discovered a female victim suffering from stab wounds.

According to the NOPD, the victim was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

Neighbors on the scene told WGNO Reporter, Kenny Lopez, that they believe the woman was stabbed while being carjacked.

WGNO has a team on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

Also happening today, the NOPD will be holding a media briefing to discuss the recent increase in violent crimes. This press conference will be streamed LIVE on WGNO.com.