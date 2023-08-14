NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Bayou St. John on Monday, Aug. 14.

The body was found near City Park on Moss Street and removed by officers with the NOPD.

A witness who called the police said that he was walking by at around 4:45 p.m. when he suddenly saw something floating in the water.

Upon further inspection, he realized it was a human body and immediately called 911.

He says officers removed the body from the water at about 5:00 p.m.

“I saw something floating on the top. I was down here a little bit, and I looked down and I was like hey that’s unusual, so I walked the dogs down to go check it out. The closer I got to it, I could tell there was hair, his old white curly hair. And I was like oh my goodness that’s a body, so I called 911 right away. It looked like an older gentleman. He had a what looked like an arm band on his wrist from like the hospital or something like that,” said witness Cody Harvey.

As of now, there is no official word on how the person ended up in the water.

This is a developing story, check back with WGNO for updates.

