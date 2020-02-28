NOPD investigating after 41 vehicles broken into at Notre Dame Seminary

NEW ORLEANS – Seminarians and faculty members were in for a rude awakening this morning after vandals smashed the windows of 41 vehicles parked at Notre Dame Seminary overnight.

The windows were smashed around 4:45 a.m., according to Archdiocese of New Orleans spokesperson Sarah McDonald. The vehicles belong to seminarians, who live at Notre Dame, and faculty members.

NOPD officers spent the morning at the scene collecting evidence.

Nothing appears to have been stolen from the vehicles, according to McDonald.